HOME RULE Comes to New York City Fringe Festival

Dragon Events NYC will present Home Rule: An Irreverent Catholic Comedy written by Liam Gibbons and directed by Francis Pace-Nunez. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Under St. Marks 94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009 with performances on April 2, 6,7, and 11. Tickets 25$ are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately sixty minutes.

What if St. Patrick possessed a teenage girl? What if the drunkest priest alive tried to do an exorcism? Find out the answers to these and other burning questions at Home Rule! Come join us as we discover if ghosts, priests, soldiers, mothers, and teens can come together in time to fight the British Empire. Audiences have described the show as a fun filled romp, spookier than you’d expect, and worth seeing over and over again.

Home Rule debuted at Scranton Fringe Festival in October 2024. Set in 1920s Ireland during the Irish Revolution, this dark comedy explores gender, sex, and the interactions between individuals and their faiths. Featuring a diverse cast of queer performers, this irreverent Catholic comedy is sure to be a bloody, fun journey of family and self-discovery.

The cast will feature Taegan Chirinos, Tatiana Graves-Kochuthara, Nate Entz, Adriel Jovian, and Leonidus Gonzalez.

The creative team includes Francis Pace-Nunez, Rosie Garcia, Ansi Rodriguez, and Liam Gibbons.

Liam Gibbons (they/them) was born and raised Catholic in Philadelphia, PA before moving to the Bronx to attend Fordham University, where they earned a BA/MA in English Literature. They are a playwright, poet, and author with love and passion for comedy, queer rights, TTRPGs, and their family and friends. They live in New York with their spouse and two cats, and they can be found online at @murphgibbons on instagram, lgibstr.bsky.social, and in the Dragon Events NYC discord. For business inquiries please contact liamagibbons@gmail.com

Francis Pacae-Nunez is so elated to be making his Directorial Debut with Home Rule at the 2025 NY Fringe Festival! He trained as an Actor at SUNY Purchase College and can be most recently seen in CBS’ Blue Bloods as well as in the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. He is looking forward to bringing his knowledge of theatre-making to this fantastic show and is honored to work with this amazing cast and team. Enjoy the show!

Comments