HER HOTEL To Premiere At WTFringe2020/Women's Theatre Festival

Her Hotel, a virtual rock dream, written by Rebecca Lee Lerman and directed by Jessica Wu, will stream live during the WTFringe 2020 and the 2020 Women's Theatre Festival Saturday, July 11th and Saturday, July 25th.

A comatose, mixed-race Chinese American woman, dreams. Her body has become a hotel. She must navigate each room of her body, each room of her trauma, in order to heal. Toilets are broken and overflow. Pools freeze over and it starts to snow. Penises become snakes. Sometimes, she turns into a rock star. We heal by being seen, but adding the layer of social media, how do we form authentic ties in a society that makes it difficult to connect? A Hedwig and the Angry Inch character for a Hapa girl. This is one character's journey back to loving herself by seeking validation within.

With Alex Chester, Rebecca Lee Lerman, Uton Onyejekwe and Matt Park

Tickets are pay-what-you-can by putting "Her Hotel" in the memo: https://paypal.me/wtfestivalnc

Link to watch the Saturday, July 11th performance at 3:45 pm ET and the Saturday, July 25th performance at 9:30pm ET: https://www.twitch.tv/wtheatrefestivalnc

Rebecca Lee Lerman (Her/Book/Music/Lyrics) is a New York City based performer and writer. Favorite roles include Cynthia in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Leah in Beautiful Thing and Ermengarde in Hello Dolly. Her plays and screenplays were featured at The Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, The Midtown International Theatre Festival, Universe Multicultural Film Festival and We So Hapa, which celebrates people of mixed race. As writer, actor and film editor, she participated in the 72 hour shootout competition and her short film was selected as the top 40 out of 400 to be screened at the Asian American Film Festival. Her Hotel (previously titled The Heartbreak Hotel) had readings at The Tank, NYC and The Gallery Players: Overtures Series. Rebecca is also a contributor to the magazine, Hapa Mag, which is an online magazine by mixed Asians for everyone. www.rebeccasings.com@rebeccaleesings

Jessica Wu (Director) is a NYC-based playwright, director, songwriter, dramaturg, and occasional performer. She is the founder of Inspirate Creative Consulting and Development, dedicated to providing clients with purposeful creative coaching and open-hearted, collaborative development sessions for works in-process.

Matt Park (Game Show Host/Orchestrations) is a songwriter, guitarist, poet, and actor. He co-wrote music for Ma-Yi's production of Peer Gynt and the Norwegian HAPA Band at ART/NY in the winter of 2016. He is the guitarist in Diana Oh's My Lingerie Band and performed in My LIngerie Play at The Rattlestick Theater in the fall of 2017. He co-wrote 24 Hour Punk with Diana Oh, a musical written in the span of 24 hours which was performed a day after it was written for the New York Musical Festival. He is currently working with Rebecca Lee Lerman as producer/arranger for her new musical, Her Hotel. He plays lead guitar and sings with his band Katie's Money. He is also a member of the music collective, Strange Motel. His poems have been published in the online magazine, HAPA Mag.

Alex Chester (Therapist/Friend/Arianna) NYC/National Tour credits include Broadway's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at Madison Square Garden (2012, 2014, 2018) and The Pantages in Los Angeles (2009) Little Red in "Into The Woods" Prospect Theater Co/National Asian Artist Project, Minnie Fay in "Hello Dolly" directed by Lee Roy Reams, "A Taste of Chocolate" at AMAS, and "Bubble Boy" with Alice Ripley at 54 Below (original cast recording.) Regional theatre credits include Logainne SchwartzandGrubennier in "The 25th Annual County Spelling Bee" Fire Island Pines Arts Project, Connie in "A Chorus Line" Berkshire Theatre Festival, "King and I" at Dallas Summer Musicals, and "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at Musical Theatre West. Alex can also be seen TV on NBC's "New Amsterdam". Commercials include Popeyes, H & M, Bacardi, and UPS. Alex is also the Editor-in-Chief of the online magazine www.HapaMag.com, a publication by mixed Asians for Everyone. She is the Cohost of the podcast We're Not All Ninjas, and she is part of the first all Asian American sketch comedy troupe Model Majority. Alex is currently pursuing her BFA with St. Mary's LEAP Program. www.AlexChester.com @AlexFChester

Uton Onyejekwe (Him) NYC Theater: Ma Yi, Signature, NYMF (2018 Award for Outstanding Individual Performance for '68), New School. Regional: Sierra Rep, People's Light, ReVision Theatre, NJPAC, Skyline, 4th Wall. As a vocalist/musician, Uton has performed at diverse venues/events such as Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Subculture, The Duplex, Broadway Sessions, Rainbow Room, Rockwood, Knitting Factory, Bitter End, Stone Pony, NYC Marathon, Ziegfeld Ballroom (DNC Gala, conducted by Andrew Lippa), the United Nations (soloist for UNDP 50th Anniversary Gala) in addition to touring throughout the US and parts of Canada. utonevan.com, Instagram: @utonevan

