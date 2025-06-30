HANG IT UP Begins to Play The Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Chain Theatre will present Hang It Up, a new one-act play by Taina Carrion-Perez, as part of its Summer One-Act Play Festival. Performances will take place on July 11 at 8pm, July 19 at 5pm, and July 27 at 8pm, with the final performance also available via livestream.

Hang It Up follows Rainey, a professional wrestler who has sacrificed a decade of his life—and his body—for the business. After a history-making, career-ending match, Rainey is left grappling with memory loss and the looming reality of retirement. His wife Crystal must help him confront the fear he's avoided his entire career: what comes after the final bell.

Directed by Edgar Alvarez, the cast features Jacquernst F. Filias, Massiel Cruz, Jaelin Taylor, and Steven Rutledge.

This marks playwright Taina Carrion-Perez’s second production at The Chain Theatre in 2025. Poster art is by Anthony Mernacaj.

