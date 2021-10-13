Gavin Creel to Premiere WALK ON THROUGH at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Tony and Olivier Award-winner Gavin Creel (Broadway's Hello, Dolly! andThe Book of Mormon on London's West End) was a museum novice for most of his 20 years living in New York City. Invited to create a program for MetLiveArts, he spent countless hours over the past year exploring the Museum's galleries, finding inspiration, and falling in love with The Met.

On Monday, October 25 (at 6 and 8:30 p.m.), Creel will premiere Walk on Through with 16 newly composed, original songs that will share his newfound passion and sense of wonder for the galleries. This performance will kick off the new MetLiveArts season, and is the first in-person, live-audience performance at The Met Fifth Avenue since March 2020.

PERFORMANCE Details/">Details:

Details/">Details:

Gavin Creel: Walk on Through

Monday, October 25, 2021, at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Performance takes place in The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium at The Met Fifth Avenue

Tickets start at $25

For more information visit: https://www.metmuseum.org/