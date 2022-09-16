GHOSTLIGHT By ABC Nashville's David Alford Will Debut At The Tank

GHOSTLIGHT, a new play by David Alford (ABC's Nashville, Broadway: The Little Foxes), produced by Jaclyn Neidenthal (Broadway: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Film: School of Rock), and directed by Thomas Gallogly (Off-Broadway: Between The Lines, Film: Breathe), will play a limited 8 performances from October 12-22, 2022 in New York City.

PART MYSTERY, PART LOVE STORY, & TOTAL TRIBUTE TO ARTISTIC OBSESSION. This Beckett-Inspired one-act thriller tells the story of two actors struggling to get through rehearsal while they wait upon the arrival of their director in a very haunted theater. Through arguments, screams, and understanding, GHOSTLIGHT remains a sincere love letter to theatre and the beautiful minds that help create it.

The cast includes Jaclyn Neidenthal* (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, School of Rock, Annie), Spencer Gonzalez (The Dorian Corey Show, Somewhere I Can Scream), and Tyler Joseph Andrews (Way Up, Shackled Haven).

*This actor is appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Performances will be at NYC's The Tank (310 W. 36th Street), and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

This production is being presented as an Approved Equity Showcase.