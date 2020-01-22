Felix Rojas Will Introduce His New Play A DAY IN THE CRIB at Teatro Circulo

Award winning playwright, Felix Rojas, will introduce his new play, A DAY IN THE CRIB, at a reading scheduled for February 7th at 7pm at Teatro Circulo, 64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003.

After a four year Off-Broadway run and a US and Puerto Rico Tour of his award winning play, GROWING UP GONZALES, Rojas tackles the topic of trust and infidelity in this new, wild comedy. The story takes place during a ten hour period on a Friday in June in a Bronx three story walk up. John and Laurie, a struggling married couple on a collision course with accountability, are confronted with a past that has cast a dark shadow on the present. John strays a little to far this time forcing Laurie to search deeper than she ever has to keep her pride and her sanity in tact.

The Reading is produced by Caicedo Productions and Product Of Evolutions, Directed by Susan Watson Turner. The cast: Nicky Sunshine, Victor Cruz, Andre "Chulisi" Rodriguez, Jeannie Sol, Khial Watson, Nayani Rojas, Emir Cruz, Adriana Bloom and narrating Jose Calderon. Stage Managed by James "Prez" Carter.

For info call Teatro Circulo (212) 505-1808.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You