FREE PARKING To Receive One-Night-Only Staged Reading At The Tank’s Limefest

The Tank will present a one-night-only staged reading of Free Parking, a new comedy by Sarah Hoogenraad, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at 9:30pm as part of the theatre’s LimeFest.

Directed by Rebecca Wilson, the piece is a laugh-out-loud tribute to the chaos that erupts when people who should never play a game together… do exactly that.

The cast features Jamie Gore Pawlik* as Liza, Lizzie Nguyen as Elle, Sarah Hoogenraad as June, and Miciah Wallace as Bradley, with Jeremy Hardy Jr. reading stage directions. The creative team also includes stage manager Chandler Holloway, tech operator Aaron Gutterman, and director Rebecca Wilson.

Free Parking follows Liza and Bradley, a couple together for years despite disliking each other; Elle, Bradley’s “work wife” with an unusual crush on the Monopoly Man; and June, a scam artist with a heart of gold. As the night unfolds, betrayals surface, alliances form, and the game spirals into hilarious disaster. The reading is part of the Crush Plays project, with the team actively seeking producers and investors for future development.