FRANCIS GREY AND THE CASE OF HIS DEAD BOYFRIEND Comes to the New York City Fringe Festival

nayXnay productions will present Francis Grey and the Case of His Dead Boyfriend written, performed, and directed by Nathan Tylutki. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at wild project with performances on Sat April 5 at 10:20pm, Thu April 10 at 8:10pm, Sun April 13 at 5:20pm, Wed April 16 at 9:50pm & Sat April 19 at 3:40pm. In-person tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase online as well as streaming tickets ($10) for most performances. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

When Francis Grey’s boyfriend is murdered on the eve of his birthday, he opens up a not-so-official investigation and discovers more than he bargained for in this audaciously cheeky one-man whodunnit. Joined by a host of not-so-perfect and incredibly suspicious family members, everyone is a suspect. Just how far will Francis go to crack the case in his topsy-turvy quest for truth?

Nathan Tylutki (writer/director/performer/designer) is a Los Angeles-based actor, writer, and producer, and studied theater at the University of Minnesota (BA) and sociology at The New School (MA). He has performed onstage in Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. Nathan can be seen in The Baxters (season 2) on Prime Video, In Ice Cold Blood on Oxygen Network, Oh. What. Fun. (late-2025 release), and Verity (2026 release), both from Amazon Studios. In addition to his hands-on creative work, Nathan has worked in the law enforcement, first responder, and mental health spaces as a trainer, facilitator, and administrator. Currently, he consults in entertainment and mental health, providing insight on crisis de-escalation, stigmatization of mental health diagnoses, and healthy representation of mental illness In the media. Nathan currently splits his time between New York and Los Angeles.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be!

