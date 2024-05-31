FLAYED Comes to the 2024 Queerly Festival in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Flayed, written and performed by Josiah Blount and directed by David Bridel, will be presented as part of the 2024 Queerly Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sunday, June 16 at 7pm & Monday, June 17 at 9pm. Tickets $25 are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.

Flayed is the story of a man on the verge of a breakdown, or maybe, spiritual enlightenment. Joshua is fresh out of pastor's college and delivering his first sermon to a conservative church in Southwest Virginia. This trial run sermon will determine if he joins the church staff as an Associate Pastor, something he's longed for his whole life. However, Joshua is queer, deeply closeted, and on the precipice of a mental breakdown. As his sermon progresses, his pristine public self begins to falter and his messy, complex, internal world is revealed. His mind is a fantasy landscape full of eclectic characters who express all his sinful rage, lust, and violence. Will he be able to hide the hellfire within? Or will his whole identity go up in flames?

Flayed, recently selected to be part of the 2024 Queerly Festival with FRIGID New York, will make its East Coast debut in June. Flayed most recently won the Solofest 2024 Best of Fest Award. In the 2023 HFF, the show also won the Soaring Solo Social Impact Award and a Best of Broadwater Award. It was nominated for The Fringe First Award (Best World Premiere), the 2Cents Immersive Worlds Award, and the San Diego International Fringe Festival Exchange Award, where its entire run was sold out.

The creative team includes Associate Director and Sound Designer Taubert Nadalini and Choregrapher Taylor Sieve.

Josiah Blount is an LA-based actor and writer. Film credits include Ted 2 (Universal), and The Gambler (Paramount). TV credits include Modern Family (ABC), The Mentalist (CBS), Suburgatory (ABC), and Happyland (MTV). As a writer, his pilot script Abomination was a quarterfinalist in the 2023 Screencraft TV Pilot Script Competition. He was recently invited to the Sunday Company at The Groundlings and will begin performing there in the coming months. He is a graduate of The Clown School and performs throughout Los Angeles.

David Bridel is the Founding Artistic Director of The Clown School, an artist, scholar, author, and educator. His work has been seen in theatres and opera houses and he has taught in conservatories, programs, and at festivals all over the world. His plays I Gelosi, Lunatics & Actors, and Sublimity are all published by Original Works Press. His book Clowns: In Conversation, featuring interviews with many of the world's greatest clowns, is available at Amazon.com.

Founded in 2014, Queerly is FRIGID New York’s annual celebration of LGBTQA+ artists. Queerly strives for diversity on and off stage, seeking out queer teams and artists of all kinds as well as a wide range of shows and performances. Our goal is to provide a space for queer artists who’ve rarely or never seen their identities portrayed on stage to be able to represent themselves and tell their stories their way, as well as to provide a space for queer celebration, pride, and strength. Curated by FRIGID New York Co-Artistic Director, Jimmy Lovett.

