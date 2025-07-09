F**ED UP FAIRYTALES Returns To The Rat This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising Sun Performance Company in association with Durnmoose Entertainment will present F***ed Up Fairytales written by Michael Hagins and directed by Akia Squitieri and Rachael Langton. The production is an extension from the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Rat NYC where F***ed Up Fairytales won the Audience Choice Award and Sold Out Award! Starting in June, F***ed Up Fairytales will return to The Rat NYC (68 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201) on Tuesdays at 9pm!

Tickets ($25-$30) are available for advance purchase.

The performance will run approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Rising Sun Performance Company's Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri states, “We are thrilled to extend F***ed Up Fairytales back at The Rat NYC and continue to tell these hilariously re-imagined stories!”

F***ed Up Fairytales turns classic fairy tales upside down and inside out in this bold, interactive, 21+ theatrical experience! Rising Sun Performance Company invites you to join the most unexpected re-imaginings of beloved tales, each twisted into something completely new and exciting.

Step into Hansel & Gretel as a thrilling manga saga, dive into The White Snake reimagined as a raunchy slapstick comedy, and experience Rumpelstiltskin as a gripping film noir. Watch Rapunzel's high-octane spy adventure unfold before your eyes, and brace yourself for Little Red Riding Hood's spine-chilling horror adaptation.

Another twist: F***ed Up Fairytales is interactive! Each night, the show rotates and YOU, the audience, will help determine which three stories will be performed. With immersive elements and drinks on tap to fuel the fun, you'll be part of the action, influencing the adventure as it unfolds in real-time.

“F***ed Up Fairytales is a wild, reimagined celebration of stories we all know and love—but with a rebellious edge,” says creative consultant David Andrew Laws (Co-Creator of Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern). “It's chaotic, it's unexpected, and it's fun that puts the audience in the driver's seat.”

The cast will feature Crystal-Marie Alberson, David Anthony Anderson, Eric Austin, Rick Benson*, Grayson Bradshaw, Giordano Cruz*, Claire Dempsey*, Kiki Dowell, Ally Harwell*, Maera Hagage*, Orlando Rodriguez*, Sydney Speltz, Joel Trinidad and Laura Walter*. *denotes ensemble member of Rising Sun Performance Company

The creative team includes costume design by Tiffini Minatel Schreiber; properties design by Liane Diep; sound design by Max Feldman; production stage management by Romanti Mata; creative consultation from David Andrew Laws; and associate producing by Alexandra Scordato.