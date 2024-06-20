FASTER Comes To Playhouse 46

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Real life licensed therapist, storyteller, and improviser Jude Treder-Wolff's returns to New York City with her hit solo show FASTER. The limited Off-Broadway engagement plays at Playhouse 46 and is part of the Turn the Lights On! Festival. The play which had its World Premiere at The NYC Fringe Festival in the Spring, runs Saturday, July 6 at 4:30pm and Sunday, July 7 at 3pm. FASTER tackles the world speeding up and the mental ramifications it has on us. Longtime collaborator Suzanne Bachner directs.

The pace of change is messing with our heads, and to psychotherapist, improviser and storyteller Jude Treder-Wolff, comedy is part of the cure. Through true stories about trying to understand her partner's opposite approach to change, she frames a narrative about the impact of constant uncertainty as the pace of change picks up speed and transforms the world faster - and more often - than our brains are built to process. Weaving the personal with the universal, FASTER is about how the pace of change impacts mental health and what love has to do with expanding into a future that will definitely be improvised.

FASTER plays at Playhouse 46 (308 W 46th St, corner of 8th ave. New York, NY 10036). Performance dates are Saturday, July 6 at 4:30pm and Sunday, July 7 at 3pm. Running time: 70 minutes. Tickets are $32.03.

In addition to the performances at Playhouse 46, Jude will also be performing parts of FASTER at The Ladies of Laughter "Her Time" National Competition hosted by Peggy Boyce and Chris Roach. Performances take place at Governor's Comedy Club (90 Division Avenue, Levittown, NY) on Thursday, August 1 at 8pm. Tickets are $28.52.

Jude shared what inspired her to write FASTER, “I've been fascinated by the accelerating pace of change for the past 20 years, mainly because of technology turning us all into James Bond with handheld computers in our pockets that are more powerful than the ones NASA used to send astronauts to the moon”.

“I became kind of obsessed about it when Facebook became this gigantic, cyber small town where I was running into people I had forgotten about from my past and would otherwise never have seen or heard from again, meeting people I would otherwise never have access to, and every move people made in their lives broadcast to the whole world. As a therapist my whole job is to help people understand how they deal with and think about change. Too much change without time to adjust makes people feel a chronic sense of low-key grief and loss, mainly a loss of control. I want to explore this topic because it is impacting mental health and comedy can help.”

