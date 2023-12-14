FALLING SIDEWAYS OFF THE EDGE OF THE EARTH to Premiere at Theater for the New City in January

See the show Jan 13-28, 2024.
FALLING SIDEWAYS OFF THE EDGE OF THE EARTH will premiere January 13 and runs through January 28, 2024 Wednesday-Sunday at Theater for the New City.
A kaleidoscopic view of souls afloat, "Falling Sideways off the Edge of the Earth" is set in the boundless space of the human heart and all realms imaginable between life and death. An inter-dimensional exploration of love, faith, sexuality, and physics, "Falling Sideways.." poses the question, "Can the dead forgive?"
A cast of five encounter a dynamic set by sculptor Eve Laroche-Joubert and soundscapes from musician/composer Elliott Randall featuring live theremin, in this newest theatrical collage from innovative playwright Pamela Enz.
