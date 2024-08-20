F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ A Musical Fable Set For Off-Off-Broadway Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kick off the 2024-25 off-off-Broadway theater season with the new musical comedy, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, (www.ritzmusical.com) playing for a limited three-week run this September at the ATA Sargent Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.

Based on the early 1920s F. Scott Fitzgerald comic novella of the same name, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, is told through the eyes of young couple seeking to immigrate to the U.S. as they imagine Fitzgerald's characters appearing before them on stage. The story resonates today with its themes about protecting riches, comporting with upper class and perverting the American dream to reach impossible goals.

If you've seen the dark side of Fitzgerald on stage with the new musical, The Great Gatsby, here's your chance to further explore one of America's foremost writers and enjoy his perverse wit, satire and cavalier treatment of race issues

From September 13-29, there are 16 performances at the ATA Sargent Theatre on 54th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Dates and more information about the show are at ritzmusical.com.

This is 90-minute, no intermission musical with catchy melodies. Take a minute to listen to this dynamite all-star Broadway cast sing, “Enough Already,” a song from the show that was nominated in England for Best New Song. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=706ExF-sdJQ).

Veteran director and Broadway actor John Hickok directs a cast of five that includes Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan, Johana Gracia Lara, Megan Lomax, Bobby Barksdale and Richard Rowan.

The Diamond as Big as The Ritz features music and lyrics by Seth Bisen Hersh and book and additional lyrics by R.C. Staab.

Tickets are only $29 with the code EARLYBIRD when you order them before Labor Day at https://tinyurl.com/SeeRitz. For more information, check out ritzmusical.com.

