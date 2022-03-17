Emerging Artists Theatre - New Works Series 2022 to Present THE FINALIST

Emerging Artists Theatre will present a short play, The Finalist, written and directed by Sam Affoumado. Two other theatrical works will share the lineup. One performance only on Sunday, March 27th @2pm. at the TADA Theater.

Cast: Bradley Ryan Sewell, Danielle Johnson, *Andrew Sellon Stage Manager: Thijs Hogenboom.

*Actors appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

An Equity Approved Showcase

SYNOPSIS: Two college interns, inundated with unsolicited script submissions, are saddled with the monumental task of reading and selecting the final script to be added to a group of finalists for the Mala Testa Theatre Company's emerging playwright contest. The interns seem very sure of themselves as they quickly read and discard many play entries until they are visited by a stranger.

FOR TICKETS: https://www.emergingartiststheatre.org/new_works_series/the-finalist-2/ or CALL: (800) 838-3006

TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th St.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The Series runs from March 21 - April 10, 2022. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Audience must bring proof of vaccination, ID and wear a mask at the theater.