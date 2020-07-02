Eden Theater Company to Present THE LIVING ROOM PLAYS in July

Eden Theater Company will present The Living Room Plays as part of The Room Plays, a series of new 10-minute plays by emerging playwrights, created for and presented on Zoom. The Living Room Plays will take place Thursday, July 16 at 8pm, livestreamed on Zoom via Eden Theater Company's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/edentheater. Eden Theater would like to dedicate this performance to the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization that fights against racial injustice; is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States; to challenging racial and economic injustice; and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society. Instead of donating to the company, please donate directly to this organization. Visit edentheater.org or @edentheater_co on Instagram to donate from the links provided. The presentation will run approximately 45 minutes, with no intermission.

As our community continues to remain apart from one another, our common ground has become isolation. But the fight for justice and racial equality has given isolation a new meaning. The Room Plays are a series of short, at-home productions that take place in the rooms that we create for ourselves, and the rooms from which we have no immediate exit.

The Room Plays series will be the culmination of new work from their female-driven collective of emerging playwrights, actors and technicians in three scheduled Zoom performances over the course of three months. Each evening of short plays takes place in a single room of one's living space. The first installment, The Bedroom Plays, took place on June 9. The final installment, The Bathroom Plays, will take place on August 6. Each series will consist of three original productions with a collaborative development process between actors, directors and playwrights.

Their playwrights will draw from their experiences during isolation and the fight for social justice to create a play from the "living room," produced and presented via Zoom. By utilizing technology to continue ETC's mission of dismantling the idea of otherness, this storytelling gives voice to artists in our community during our time apart from one another.

THE LIVING ROOM PLAYS:

Tuesday, July 16 @ 8pm EST

snapped-shot

Written by Mario Gonzales

Directed by Ran Xia

Featuring Frank Humphrey

In a post-apocalyptic world, one person's lonely, manic, imaginative, dialogue about the American Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, interplays with the civil war within their own mind.

Mario Gonzales (Playwright) is a New York City based artist/educator who has worked as a Teaching Artist, Playwright, Director, and Performer with many different non-profit and youth arts organizations in New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area. These include The San Francisco Mime Troupe, AMIOS SF/NY, Eden Theatre Company, Ragged Wing Ensemble, The East Bay Center for Performing Arts, Each One Reach One: a play-writing program to work with incarcerated Bay Area youth.

First Day

Written and Performed by Amanda Enzo

Directed by Diane Davis

An Academic leads us through an art history class that takes a turn into the revolution.

Amanda Enzo (Playwright) is a visionary artist from Cleveland, Ohio, who recently graduated magna cum laude from Brooklyn College as a double major in Film Production and Theater. Her most recent credits are Sunset Baby (Brooklyn College), The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Brooklyn College), Jaguar Woman (Brooklyn Music School); Starr Street, dir. Pat Golden (HB Studio), and Columbus Is Happening (LaGuardia Community College). Enzo, produced the film The Rules of Survival which premiered at the 38th Annual Brooklyn College Film Festival.

The Pedicure

Written & Performed by Annie Larussa and Mark Moses

243 days into the "PAUSE" in NYC, a long-married couple try to connect in their upside-down world. Then one of them coughs.

Annie Larussa & Mark Moses (Playwrights) met in acting school at NYU. Their journey together has led them around the world to Los Angeles and then back to NYC in a Harlem apartment. Both write and act, and hold dear their two sons, W and Z.

