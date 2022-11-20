EPIC Players to Present Molière's TARTUFFE in December

This December 1, EPIC Players, New York's leading neuro-diverse theatre company will begin presenting Molière's Tartuffe, one of the greatest comedies of the classic period, on its mainstage. Since it was founded in 2016, the nonprofit neuro-diverse theatre company has been dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for actors with developmental disabilities, while getting rave reviews for its productions.

The show will take place at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater at A.R.T./NY and run from Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 11th.

First performed in 1664, Tartuffe is one of Molière's most revered plays. The satiric masterpiece tells the tale of a religious imposter who, through deceit, sneaks his way into a wealthy family. The story is full of intrigue, romance, comedy, mistaken identities and forbidden love. The cast features EPIC Players' members Gideon Pianko as Tartuffe, Danielle Stank as Elmire, and Gerad Riley as Orgon. Other EPIC Players in the show include Gabe Girson, Joshua Cartagena, Ellie Sondock, Rachel Barcellona, Breana Baron, Samantha Elisofon, Elijah Goring, Harrison Gottfried, Ari Sloan, and Max Tunney.

For this production, director Travis Burbee and assistant director Meggan Dodd have set the proceedings of this dark comedy in the roaring 1920s. Moving the story into the Jazz Age gives the story a contemporary perspective as Madame Pernelle, her son Orgon, and everyone else in the house debate the merits and shortcomings of the divisive Tartuffe. "Tartuffe is a venerable classic and EPIC is excited to be bringing a modern tone to this important theatrical milestone," said Burbee, who is also the associate artistic director of EPIC.

"Tartuffe is such an exciting show for us," said Aubrie Therrien, executive artistic director at EPIC Players. "There have been a lot of takes on the story over the years, as it is one of the most performed plays in world history, but our Players' incisive approach to such a socially conscious work is bound to stand out."

Tickets start at $35 for general admission. VIP Reserved seating is $65 and includes a special gift and reserved seating. The Opening Night performance on Thursday, December 1st is a fundraiser, and all tickets are $65, and include an open bar and a speakeasy-style cocktail hour. Doors open at 6pm. This show also is available via a video livestream and virtual tickets are $25.

On November 30th, there will be a preview show for the press and District 75 students from the New York City Department of Education. "D75 Night at the Theatre" has become a tradition for EPIC as the Players put on a preview performance for students, many of whom have disabilities or neurodiversities themselves. This run also will include an ASL performance on December 2nd.

Tickets can be purchased at the on-site box office, which will be open one hour prior to each performance; however, online reservations are highly encouraged as ticket availability is limited. Tickets can be purchased online here. For more information and group sales inquiries please email: info@epicplayersnyc.org

All audience members are required to show proof of vaccination to attend the in-person performance and mask-wearing is encouraged.

EPIC is an inclusive theater company and welcomes all theater patrons to enjoy our productions. In order to make our shows more accessible to individuals with disabilities and members of the neurodiverse community and their families, we offer the following accommodations, services, and policies:

ADA Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating are reserved for the exclusive use of patrons with disabilities and their guests who require the features of the seat. The accessible seat locations offer wheelchair accommodation for guests who need to remain in their wheelchairs or who would like to transfer, have no steps for guests with mobility disabilities, and are easy to access from the theater entrance.

Assisted Listening Devices will be provided for patrons upon request.

Sensory guides, noise-canceling headphones, quiet zones, and touch tours are provided for any patron who would benefit from these services.

A relaxed atmosphere will be adopted at all performances to allow patrons with developmental disabilities to talk and vocalize as they wish, as well as leave and re-enter the seating area as needed.

For more information on the A.R.T./New York Theatres including directions and accessibility information, please visit www.art-newyork.org/your-visit.

About EPIC Players

EPIC Players-which stands for empower, perform, include, and create-is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company in New York City founded in 2016 to provide opportunities for performers with developmental disabilities to represent themselves on stage and screen. EPIC seeks to use the performing arts as a vehicle to empower neuro-divergent artists through professional opportunities and supportive social communities. Through neuro-inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes, and career resources, EPIC breaks down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities, increasing employment opportunities and pioneering inclusion in the arts. EPIC Players has performed their bi-annual, neuro-inclusive cabaret to sold-out audiences at Lincoln Center and at Joe's Pub at The Public. They were honored to ring the opening bell at The New York Stock Exchange in April 2018 and speak at The United Nations on autism and the arts. Learn more at www.epicplayersnyc.org.

About A.R.T./New York

Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York assists over 400 member theatres in managing their theatre companies effectively so they may realize their rich artistic visions and serve their diverse audiences well. Over nearly five decades, A.R.T./New York has earned a reputation as a leader in providing progressive services to our members-from shared office and rehearsal spaces to technical assistance programs for emerging theatres-which have made the organization an expert in the needs of the New York City nonprofit theatre community. A.R.T./New York supports nonprofit theatre companies in New York City by providing four core programs: Funding, Training, Space, and Connections.