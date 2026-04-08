EPIC Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Production of RENT in June

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EPIC Players will present a 30th anniversary production of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Jonathan Larson, running June 4 through June 14, 2026.

Directed by Travis Burbee with musical direction by Blake Brauer, the production will be staged at A.R.T./New York Theatres. The musical, which premiered in 1996, follows a group of artists navigating love, loss, poverty, addiction, and the AIDS crisis in New York City’s East Village, and is inspired by La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini.

Marking 30 years since the show’s debut, EPIC Players will present a new staging centered on neurodivergent and disabled artists, aligning with the company’s mission to expand access and representation in the performing arts.

“Thirty years after RENT first gave voice to communities rarely represented on stage, its themes remain profoundly relevant,” said Aubrie Therrien, Executive & Artistic Director of EPIC Players. “This production reflects EPIC's mission to create space for every voice, and to ensure inclusion in the arts, and dismantle social stigmas.”

The cast will include Eric Fegan as Mark, Conor Tague as Roger, Genesis Solivan as Mimi, Jocelyn Elena Stout as Maureen, Lai Williams as Joanne, Joshua Cartagena as Angel, Cameron Walker as Collins, and Hunter Hollingsworth as Benny. The ensemble will feature Ahjaah Marie Jewett, Alex Herrera, Andrew Kader, Diana Osorio, Elisa Weiss, Ethan Homan, Gravity Queen of Hope and Love, KEVIN Ray Johnson, Laisha Gonzalez, Malcolm Hollis, Micah Tremblay, Nick Prior, Nina Sarna-Jones, Sarah Getzler, and Sven W.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

June 4 – June 14, 2026

Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will take place at A.R.T./New York Theatres – The Mezzanine, 502 West 53rd Street.

ACCESSIBILITY

The production will include an ASL-interpreted performance on June 7 at 2:00 p.m., with additional captioned and audio-described performances to be announced. Accessibility services will include ADA seating, assisted listening devices, noise-canceling headphones, fidgets, quiet zones, and a relaxed performance environment that allows audience movement and re-entry.

EPIC Players, founded in 2016, is a nonprofit neurodiverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional opportunities and inclusive artistic spaces for neurodivergent and disabled artists.