The Barrow Group Will Host 40th Anniversary Benefit Honoring Sarita Choudhury, Jeff Gural & Jeff Ross

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The Barrow Group has announced its 40th Anniversary celebration, a one-night-only event to be held at their venue at 520 8th Ave. The celebratory evening will honor British film and television actress Sarita Choudhury, Manhattan developer and philanthropist Jeffrey Gural, and "Roastmaster" Jeff Ross for their contributions to the arts and community. Additional distinguished guests will include filmmaker Andrew Jarecki, producer and actress Poorna Jagannathan, and celebrated magician Andy Gershenzon, among others.

The Barrow Group‘s 40th Anniversary Spring Benefit will be on Tuesday, May 19th, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

For four decades, The Barrow Group has been a cornerstone of New York's artistic community as a theatre company and performing arts training center dedicated to sharing compelling, relevant stories that build community, inspire empathy, and foster a more open-minded society. From Anne Hathaway, Tony Hale, to Vera Farmiga, The Barrow Group has helped shape some of today's most celebrated storytellers.

This milestone evening will feature special performances, a presentation to the honorees, light bites, and cocktails, all designed to celebrate the extraordinary talent nurtured within The Barrow Group's walls while raising vital funds to support its programs and expand its growing community of artists and audiences.