Photos: First Look At Alex Koltchak's BENT THROUGH GLASS At 30th Street Theater

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You can now get a first look at Bent Through Glass, a new play written and performed by Alex Koltchak, chronicling a father’s loss of his daughter by suicide, now through April 25, 2026, at The 30th Street Theater. Michael Sladek directs.

Equally heart-breaking, raw, and hopeful, Bent Through Glass is a father’s chronicle detailing the loss of his daughter by suicide. As he navigates through the remnants with his surviving family, his story raises awareness while depicting the redemptive properties of love. Drawing on his background as an actor and comedian, Koltchak threads moments of wry, unexpected humor that arise naturally from the depths of his grief.

Performances for Bent Through Glass are Mondays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. The runtime is 80 minutes with no intermission.



Alex Koltchak

Alex Koltchak

Alex Koltchak

Alex Koltchak

Alex Koltchak