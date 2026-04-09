Michael Emerson Will Lead MOLIÈRE IN THE PARK's Free Double-Bill at BRIC

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Molière in the Park will renew its partnership with BRIC Arts Media this spring with A Very Modern Classical Evening with Molière in the Park, a special one-night-only Stoop Share presentation on May 14, 2026, at 7PM at BRIC House (647 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY).

Free and open to the public, the evening features a compelling double-bill that brings contemporary and classical voices into conversation. The program includes The Regulars, a short tragedy in verse by rapper, actor, and playwright Le'Asha Julius about lovers torn apart by political bloodshed, paired with Molière's legendary comedy of manners The Ludicrous Ladies, starring Lakisha May (Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway) and Emmy Award-winner Michael Emerson (LOST, SAW).

The full cast includes Brooks Brantly, Michael Emerson, Luca Fontaine, Naomi Lorrain, Lakisha May, Daniel Pearce, and Anne-Sophie de Villeroy.

Together, these works offer a dynamic dialogue between past and present, with Julius' contemporary text and Molière's classic comedy illuminating shared themes of female empowerment, status, and social performance—bridging centuries through language, rhythm, and theatrical form.

Pairing The Regulars with The Ludicrous Ladies may at first seem like a study in contrast—new versus old, tragedy versus comedy—but the works ultimately reveal striking parallels. Both center impassioned women navigating complex desires shaped by the social constraints around them, offering a layered reflection on how those struggles have evolved, or persisted, across time.

“This event reflects what we strive to do at Molière in the Park—connect classical works with contemporary voices and create space for audiences of all backgrounds to engage with theater in meaningful and accessible ways,” said Lucie Tiberghien, Founding Executive Director of MIP.

“BRIC amplifies innovators, media-makers, and communities shaping culture — from emerging creators to lifelong storytellers,” said Deron Johnston, Chief Program Officer, BRIC. “Moliere in the Park are comrades in that movement. We're proud to renew this partnership and excited by the works they'll present with us this season.”

This presentation deepens MIP's ongoing partnership with BRIC and continues the organization's mission to present free, high-quality theater across Brooklyn, removing economic barriers while fostering connection across communities.

All performances are free and open to the public. Advance reservations are now open and encouraged, as space is limited: Reserve your free tickets here.