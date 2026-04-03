The Secret Academy Will Bring DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR. to Long Island City

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The Secret Academy will present its production of Disney's Newsies JR., performed by the Academy's young artists, at The Secret Theatre in Long Island City this April.

Based on the hit Broadway musical and inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys' Strike, Newsies JR. is a rousing celebration of courage, unity, and standing up for what's right. Featuring iconic songs and dynamic choreography, this family-friendly production brings the spirit of New York's newsboys to life in an inspiring theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

The show is produced by Richard Mazda, who also does set design/fight choreography for the show. It is directed by Georgina Bates with Musical Direction by Mileas Messier and Tap Choreography by Michael Verre.

Newsies JR. will run Thursday, April 9, through Sunday, April 12, 2026, with multiple performances throughout the weekend.