EMERGE, A New Theatrical Work by Paris Moon, Will Premiere at Theatre Row

EMERGE, the powerful new one-woman show by Paris Moon, will premiere at Theatre Row in New York City. Directed and choreographed by Tinna Hoffmann and produced by Kris Maxx, the multidisciplinary piece fuses dance, song, and spoken word to tell Moon’s story of resilience, healing, and self-discovery.

In EMERGE, Moon traces her extraordinary personal journey, confronting what the world told her, what her family told her, and ultimately what she came to believe about herself. Through the lens of an “edited childhood,” she revisits her past with fearless vulnerability, reclaiming her own narrative while amplifying the stories of countless others whose voices have been silenced.

Directed and choreographed by Tinna Hoffmann (Dancing With the Stars Italy) and produced by Kris Maxx of Disrupt Entertainment, EMERGE goes beyond the boundaries of a traditional one-woman show. It is a universal story of survival and self-discovery that resonates with those who have spoken out, those still finding their courage, and those who may never get the chance.

With its fusion of poignant artistry and raw emotion, EMERGE calls audiences to bear witness to the resilience of the human spirit. It is a call to truth. A call to healing. And above all, a call to rise.