Dixon Place Announces In-Person and Online Puppetry Premiere of UNICORN AFTERLIFE by Justin Perkins

Dixon Place has announced its Spring 2021 Production Season, premiering four commissioned puppetry productions performed for in-person and virtual audiences, with video on demand streaming available immediately following the live premieres. In-person performances will take place at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $10.50-$35 and can be purchased online http://dixonplace.org/productions-2021/.

A Unicorn, a beast of pure goodness and light, wakes in a black void and discovers, horrified, that it's dead; but in the hands of a team of puppeteers, it lives again and looks for a way to escape its past, and maybe escape its future too. Unicorn Afterlife is a grimy, synthesizer dream ballet about fantasy, greed, gender, glitter and the power of belief, designed and directed by Justin Perkins. Approx. run time: 60 minutes. Rated E for Everyone.

DETAILS:

Unicorn Afterlife by Justin Perkins

May 5, 6, 7, 8, 2021 at 7:30pm EST (Live performances with limited in-person audiences)

Available to stream through May 18, 2021