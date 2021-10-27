Dialogue With Three Chords Host A Séance To Summon The Ghost Of Harry Houdini

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) kicks off their eleventh season of indie theatre with an online séance to summon the ghost of Harry Houdini. On Thursday, October 28th, at 3pm EST, their play, "The Three Stigmata of Harry Houdini," written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, premieres online at the D3C Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram pages.

In "The Three Stigmata of Harry Houdini", three friends, all members of a Death Rock band, gather together on Halloween night to conjure a spirit for some musical inspiration. "As we enter our second decade as D3C," says Gracia, who co-founded the group with LoPorto in 2011, "we will be functioning as a hybrid of filmed and live pieces, paying particular attention to the ways they can bleed into each other."

Originally written for live performance, "Harry Houdini," is now rewritten as a Zoom séance, requiring some re-mixing of the previous work. "Combining old ideas and new approaches," LoPorto explains, "is a great way to start a new season. It's exciting to be in a state of not knowing. Saying 'yes' to something novel, because you don't have a choice anyhow. It's a perfect comment on the last 18 months."

D3C continues to provide additional material to supplement their online offerings, including new episodes of their Instagram Live interview series, "Keeping the Ghost Light On." Featuring discussions with the performers who have contributed their time and talent to making D3C what it is, the interviews highlight their pandemic experiences, finding creativity in chaos, and their feelings on reentering a creative community post-pandemic.

"We'll begin with a séance, hopefully discover new paths, and end up back where we belong. All with a deeper appreciation for what theatre is, what it can be, and, in the end: what it ought to be," says LoPorto. "Punk Rock Basement Theatre isn't about where our work is done. It's about how it's done"

"The Three Stigmata of Harry Houdini" features: Anthony DeVito, Kendra Leigh Landon, Tim McCann, and Gil Ron.

Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at their Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram pages.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.