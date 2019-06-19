Dennis Bush's HEAD FIRST Premieres At Fresh Fruit Festival 2019

Head First, a new play by Dennis Bush and directed by Lester Thomas Shane; starring Cooper Koch and Austin Larkin joins the Stonewall50 Fresh Fruit Festival as a featured event. The show will run Monday, July 15, 8:30 pm; Wednesday, July 17, 6:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 8:30 pm; and Saturday, July 20, 8:30 pm at The WILD Project 195 East 3rd Street (between Aves. A & B) New York City. https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/527

Kyle's got a true story to tell you... at least the parts he was conscious for are true. Seizures, sexual assault, humor, love ... a romantic comedy according to Kyle.

When the effects of a traumatic brain injury start to surface, every part of Kyle's life seems out of control - including his sex drive. Struggling to get control of his life, Kyle needs to start with his boyfriend, or maybe his best friend, and also his roommate ... and then there's the sailor with "special skills."

Award-winning playwright/screenwriter Dennis Bush ("(Mary)Todd" and "...Where You Eat") explores mental illness from a new and refreshing vantage point. He and his director, Lester Thomas Shane (winner, Best Director, for Bush's "(Mary)Todd") Abbey Howard serves as production stage manager. Head First contains adult language and sexual situations. Learn more at www.headfirstbydennisbush.com

The Fresh Fruit Festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity & diversity, and to build links between the LGBTQ artistic communities, be they local or international. The Fresh Fruit Festival encompasses theater, performance, poetry, comedy, spoken word, music, dance, visual arts and some talents that defy categorization. Artists come from around the city, nation and, indeed, the world. Australia, Canada, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, San Diego, France, Mauii, Israel, Italy, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and all of New York City's boroughs and suburbs have been represented.





