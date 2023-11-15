David Davila's AZTEC PIRATES Comes To The Chain Theatre Next Month

Lone Star Media has announced their first production, post-pandemic, as part of their new and refocused mission to support playwrights from across the Latiné diaspora: David Davila's Aztec Pirates and the Insignificance of Life on Mars. Billed as the first part of an epic three-part Latinx Fantasia on National Themes, the play tells the story of Johnny Montenegro, an ICE agent accused of being a traitor to his race. After an ugly incident in the field gets him suspended from duty, Johnny embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery as he grapples with his identity, his memory, and his complicity in colonialist genocide. The showcase production is presented at The Chain Theatre on 36th St from December 7th-10th, directed by Sofia Ubilla.

Per Davila, "Aztec Pirates is a study of the American Vendido; the controversial trope assigned to Latiné people who quote-unquote; betray their own race. In the current polarizing political climate many of us have found ourselves caught between our beliefs, our families, and our identities wondering where we stand in America's future. As the American melting pot continues to turn our multitude of cultures into a uniculture we're left grasping with the heavy thought that had Spaniards not colonized the Native Americans, we as a Latiné people would not exist. We are both the conquered and the conqueror and in knowing that, do we all become Vendidos?"

The cast features Ollie Corchado as the story's anti-hero Johnny Montenegro. He's joined by Alexandra Castro, Lillian Andrea De León*, Jorge Sánchez Díaz*, Carmen Lamar Gonzalez*, Maria Isabella Rojas*, Marlon Xavier, and Kayla Zanakis. The creative team also includes Assistant Director Fabiola Arias, Sound Designer Amelia Way, and Lighting Designer Isaac Castillo. The team is led by Stage Manager Jose Noél. Aztec Pirates and the Insignificance of Life on Mars is an Equity Approved Showcase; an asterisk denotes a member of Actors' Equity.

Aztec Pirates, a Latinx Fantasia on National Themes is the winner of the New American Voices National Playwriting Award and has been developed with help from the PlayGround Experiment, the Frank Silvera Writers Workshop, San Diego Rep, Feast Performance Series, Broadviews on Broadway, Lone Star Theatre Company, Landing Theatre, Playwright's Realm, Alexandra Castro Ltd, Teatro Vida, Bloomington Playwright's Project, and the Latinx Playwright's Circle.

Lone Star Media (formerly known as Lone Star Theatre Company) has presented 'Texas Pages on New York Stages' since 2012 and is making its triumphant return post-covid shutdown with a new team at the helm. Alexandra Castro, Ollie Corchado, Lillian Andrea De León, and Maria Isabella Rojas lead the company into its newest chapter as the Artistic Collective of Lone Star Media, an ensemble of repertoire actors who also serve as artistic producers.

Aztec Pirates the Insignificance of Life on Mars runs from December 7-10 at The Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.