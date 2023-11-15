David Davila's AZTEC PIRATES Comes To The Chain Theatre Next Month

Aztec Pirates the Insignificance of Life on Mars runs from December 7-10 at The Chain Theatre.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December  Photo 2 A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December 
THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month Photo 3 THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month
The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project Photo 4 The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project

David Davila's AZTEC PIRATES Comes To The Chain Theatre Next Month

David Davila's AZTEC PIRATES Comes To The Chain Theatre Next Month

Lone Star Media has announced their first production, post-pandemic, as part of their new and refocused mission to support playwrights from across the Latiné diaspora: David Davila's Aztec Pirates and the Insignificance of Life on Mars. Billed as the first part of an epic three-part Latinx Fantasia on National Themes, the play tells the story of Johnny Montenegro, an ICE agent accused of being a traitor to his race. After an ugly incident in the field gets him suspended from duty, Johnny embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery as he grapples with his identity, his memory, and his complicity in colonialist genocide. The showcase production is presented at The Chain Theatre on 36th St from December 7th-10th, directed by Sofia Ubilla.

Per Davila, "Aztec Pirates is a study of the American Vendido; the controversial trope assigned to Latiné people who quote-unquote; betray their own race. In the current polarizing political climate many of us have found ourselves caught between our beliefs, our families, and our identities wondering where we stand in America's future. As the American melting pot continues to turn our multitude of cultures into a uniculture we're left grasping with the heavy thought that had Spaniards not colonized the Native Americans, we as a Latiné people would not exist. We are both the conquered and the conqueror and in knowing that, do we all become Vendidos?"

The cast features Ollie Corchado as the story's anti-hero Johnny Montenegro. He's joined by Alexandra Castro, Lillian Andrea De León*, Jorge Sánchez Díaz*, Carmen Lamar Gonzalez*, Maria Isabella Rojas*, Marlon Xavier, and Kayla Zanakis. The creative team also includes Assistant Director Fabiola Arias, Sound Designer Amelia Way, and Lighting Designer Isaac Castillo. The team is led by Stage Manager Jose Noél. Aztec Pirates and the Insignificance of Life on Mars is an Equity Approved Showcase; an asterisk denotes a member of Actors' Equity.

Aztec Pirates, a Latinx Fantasia on National Themes is the winner of the New American Voices National Playwriting Award and has been developed with help from the PlayGround Experiment, the Frank Silvera Writers Workshop, San Diego Rep, Feast Performance Series, Broadviews on Broadway, Lone Star Theatre Company, Landing Theatre, Playwright's Realm, Alexandra Castro Ltd, Teatro Vida, Bloomington Playwright's Project, and the Latinx Playwright's Circle.

Lone Star Media (formerly known as Lone Star Theatre Company) has presented 'Texas Pages on New York Stages' since 2012 and is making its triumphant return post-covid shutdown with a new team at the helm. Alexandra Castro, Ollie Corchado, Lillian Andrea De León, and Maria Isabella Rojas lead the company into its newest chapter as the Artistic Collective of Lone Star Media, an ensemble of repertoire actors who also serve as artistic producers.

Aztec Pirates the Insignificance of Life on Mars runs from December 7-10 at The Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Sivan Raz Announces Needs More Work Productions, A Spicey Site-Specific Theater Company Fo Photo
Sivan Raz Announces Needs More Work Productions, A Spicey Site-Specific Theater Company For A Better Tomorrow

Sivan Raz announces the launch of Needs More Work Productions, a site-specific theater company dedicated to creating relevant and impactful plays. With a focus on social change, the company aims to use theater as a powerful tool for justice and good. Joining the off-off broadway indie theater scene, Raz brings their unique vision and immersive approach to create thought-provoking experiences.

2
RiffRaff NYC to Present FLATTERY IN FRIENDSHIP: An Evening Of Scenes, Monologues, And Song Photo
RiffRaff NYC to Present FLATTERY IN FRIENDSHIP: An Evening Of Scenes, Monologues, And Songs At The Court Square Theatre In Long Island City

RiffRaff NYC will present their upcoming showcase, 'Flattery in Friendship: An Evening of Scenes, Monologues, and Songs' by the timeless playwright, William Shakespeare. See dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
EXPORT QUALITY Based On True Stories Of Mail-Order Brides From The Philippines to be Prese Photo
EXPORT QUALITY Based On True Stories Of Mail-Order Brides From The Philippines to be Presented at HERE Arts Center

EXPORT QUALITY is a limited run theatrical exploration based on true stories of mail-order brides from the Philippines. Directed by Sonoko Kawahara, this production presents a compelling narrative by Erica Miguel, Carolyn Antonio, and Dorotea Mendoza.

4
THE RED ROSE Will Make Manhattan Premiere at Pregones/PRTT Photo
THE RED ROSE Will Make Manhattan Premiere at Pregones/PRTT

​​​​​​​Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater has announced the Manhattan Premiere of its award-winning musical The Red Rose, conceived and directed by the Doris Duke Artist Rosalba Rolón with music by Desmar Guevara, additional music by Danny Rivera, and choreography by Yaraní del Valle.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Take Root Presents: Grazia Capri & Fadi J Khoury – FJK Dance Company in Off-Off-Broadway Take Root Presents: Grazia Capri & Fadi J Khoury – FJK Dance Company
Green Space (11/17-11/18)
Buy Amphetamine Online without prescription Broadway in Off-Off-Broadway Buy Amphetamine Online without prescription Broadway
Buy Amphetamine Online without prescription Broadway (8/11-3/29)CAST
Stay Warm at Rockefeller Center With the Return of the Apres Skate Chalets Presented by Balsam HIll in Off-Off-Broadway Stay Warm at Rockefeller Center With the Return of the Apres Skate Chalets Presented by Balsam HIll
Rockefeller Center (11/01-1/14)
In The Eye of a Dream in Off-Off-Broadway In The Eye of a Dream
Theaterlab (11/09-11/19)
HQDC'S 10th Anniversary Performance & Gala in Off-Off-Broadway HQDC'S 10th Anniversary Performance & Gala
The 14th Street Y Theater (12/01-12/01)
WATERWORKS New Works Festival in Off-Off-Broadway WATERWORKS New Works Festival
Live Arts (5/17-6/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You