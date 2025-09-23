 tracker
Daralyne Kyesha Davis Joins the Cast of DINNER WITH THE YOUNGERS at Carrie's TOUCH

Performances will run from October 23-26 at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.

By: Sep. 23, 2025
Daralyne Kyesha Davis Joins the Cast of DINNER WITH THE YOUNGERS at Carrie's TOUCH Image
Carrie's TOUCH will welcome Daralyne Kyesha Davis as Ruth Younger in Dinner with the Youngers. A passionate performer since age five, Daralyne brings more than 13 years of experience as an educator, alongside degrees from St. John's University and Relay Graduate School of Education. She has trained with the Denver Center for Performing Arts and The Theater Lab in Washington, D.C., and is pursuing her ultimate goal of going into full-time theater performance. A proud mom of two, Daralyne infuses her artistry with life experience, dedication, and love for the stage.

About the Production

This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Carrie's TOUCH brings a community-centered fresh take on a classic play to New York. Dinner with the Youngers reimagines pivotal scenes from Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, blending Hansberry's brilliance with a new perspective that sparks dialogue around family, legacy, and breast cancer awareness.

Following a sold-out run in Oakland, this emotionally charged production takes the stage October 23-26 at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.




