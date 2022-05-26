Danisarte to Present LORCA'S LEGACY/ EL LEGADO DE LORCA

Alicia Kaplan, Producing Artistic Director & Hernan Acuna, Associate Producer announced their new bilingual (Spanish-English) production in celebration of the birth date of the iconic Spanish playwright/poet/musician Federico Garcia Lorca.

Danisarte is a not-for-profit 501c3 whose mission is to develop original productions with the goal of increasing understanding among people of many cultures and nations and develop and showcase the talent of minority artists. All proceeds are used to cover production costs and shared among our artists.

Lorca's Legacy/el Legado de Lorca is a multi-media bilingual production featuring texts in Lorca's own words, original dance and & concert performances, Lorca's music, dramatic monologues and poems interlaced with an exhilarating backdrop of Lorca's life.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Place: La Nacional: 239 West 14th Street, NYC, 10011(between 7th and 8th Avenues (Trains 1,A,C,E,L).

Date: Sunday, June 5th, 2022

Time: 2:00-3:00pm: a participatory Danza Duende/Flamenco Workshop

3:15-3:45: An interview and virtual concert with Cuban pianist Dayramir Gonzalez.

4:00-6:00pm: Musical, Dance, and Dramatic performances by Spanish Soprano Amaya Arberas, Peruvian Concert Guitarist David Galvez, the award winning Columbian actress Piedad Castano, the international dancer Victoria Ivanova, Indian/Italian actor Kevin Shivcharran, and the Dominican actor Engel Brito as Lorca

Directed by Award winning Actress/Director Alicia Kaplan

&

A Reception with wine provided in part by the world famous Spanish Restaurant La Nacional.

More information & tickets: www.Danisarte.org

Limited Space

Masks provided for audience.