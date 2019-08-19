DGF Partners with U of Montana, Montana Rep to Send Traveling Masters To Montana

The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced that it will be bringing its Traveling Masters program to Montana in partnership with the University of Montana and the Montana Repertory Theatre this month. DGF will be bringing playwright Emily Feldman to Missoula for two public events. After years of partnership on the program, DGF is especially excited to begin programming with new Montana Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Michael Legg.

There will be a discussion open to local writers on Monday, August 26th, 6:00-8:00pm called Idea to Production: A Chat about the Process of Starting, Drafting, and Developing a New Play. This will take place in the Masquer Theatre at the University of Montana. Emily will be talking about process from the idea phase through drafting, workshops, and finding a home/collaborators for a new piece.

RSVPs for this discussion should go to Salina.Chatlain@MontanaRep.com.

Emily will also be participating in a post-show discussion after the preview of her production Go. Please. Go on Wednesday, August, 28. Tickets for that preview can be purchased here.

If you will be in this area during this time and have questions about these public events with Emily, please reach out to info@dgf.org.

Traveling Masters is a nationwide education program providing master classes, workshops, and public events on the craft of writing. The program presents an incredible opportunity for students, aspiring professionals, and theater lovers to connect with the giants of American theater to be inspired, challenged, and empowered. Participants get the chance to interact with award-winning writers, allowing them to learn, ask questions, and develop their talents with input from true experts. Participants in each of these states will gain insight into the real-life experiences of these renowned playwrights.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You