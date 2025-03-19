DEDICATION Will Be Performed at United Nations Headquarters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dedication, a new one-man show, written and performed by pianist Roger Peltzman, will be performed at The United Nations Headquarters (East 42nd Street) for one performance only, April 21 at 6:30pm.

Directed by Jessie D. Hill, Dedication combines monologue, images, live piano performance, and humor to tell the story of Roger Peltzman's family before the war and his mother's harrowing escape from the Nazis who raided the attic in which she and her family were hiding.

It also relates the tragic story of Peltzman's Uncle Norbert, a gifted piano prodigy, who was murdered in Auschwitz at age 21. Through the power of music, Roger develops a relationship with the uncle he never knew. As the story unfolds, family photos, letters, documents, (which miraculously survived the war) are projected onto a screen. Learning that Holocaust trauma can be inherited, Peltzman is able to come to terms with himself and a past that becomes present.

This marks the New York debut of the play, after being performed to great acclaim in Edinburgh, London, Berlin, Brussels, as well as Detroit and Seattle. These performances were accompanied by educational talkbacks with well-known academics, museum curators and religious leaders. The United Nations performance will also end with a talkback.

Additional performances are scheduled in 2026 for Amsterdam, Vienna and Chicago. On Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2026, Dedication will be presented to 1200 people by Kean University's Holocaust Resource Center.

Dedication features lighting design by Kate Ashton (Josephine and I), sound design by Jane Shaw (Men In Boats), projection design by Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras of PXT Studios (Grounded), and is general managed by Tony award winning producer Jessica R. Jenen.

“As Jewish people, the Holocaust affects us in unique ways, and the best way that I could come to terms with my family's story was through music and performance,” said Roger Peltzman. “With the proliferation of anti-semitism, it is more important than ever to present authentic and engaging accounts of the Shoah. Dedication is my family's story, but in many ways, it is all of our stories. I look forward to connecting with the audience at the United Nations for what promises to be a tremendously powerful evening.”

“It's a tremendous honor to work with the United Nations in their presentation of Roger Peltzman's Dedication and we look forward to launching a residency in another NYC venue next season, as well as touring throughout Europe in 2026.” said Jessica R. Jenen.

Following the performance, there will be a panel discussion with Roger and special guests.

Seating is extremely limited and subject to availability. Please email your request to attend HERE. Deadline for requests is April 11th.

