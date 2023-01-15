Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cris Eli Blak's THE LAST OF THE SON To Make Stage Debut at The 52nd Street Project

The production will have a limited run on February 24th-26th.

Jan. 15, 2023  

The Last of the Son, a five-episode audio series focusing on the 1992 LA Riots, created, written, and directed by Cris Eli Blak and produced by The Garden of Voices, premiered throughout last year, and was a semifinalist in the Fiction Podcast category and for the Rooster Teeth BIPOC Fellowship at the 2022 Austin Film Festival. Now the series has been adapted into a staged version, once again helmed by Blak, with its debut staging being sponsored by Black Lives Matter of Greater New York and opening at The 52nd Street Project in New York City for a limited run on February 24th-26th.

The Last of the Son takes place in the year 1992, after the Rodney King-verdict, when a week of protests, rioting and looting overtook the city of Los Angeles. These real historical events serve as the backdrop of the story of a group of people who are trying to make sense of their own lives, personalities, struggles, relationships amidst one of the most prolific social and racially tense moments in American history.

Cast members from the original audio series - Erick Goldsmith, Prentice Myles, Nick Coley, Nadia Cameron, Olivia Rodriguez, Maddie Nguyen, Crystal Watford Nuchurch, and Eddie Martinez - will reprise their roles on stage, with Steven Bono, Jr. and Akhai Franklin rounding out the cast. For many of the performers, this will be their New York stage debut. Once again, the production is being produced by Rebecca Klein under her company, The Garden of Voices, and Black Lives Matter of Greater New York has joined the production as a sponsor.

The show will perform a limited run at The 52nd Street Project, located at 789 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019, during the final weekend of February.

To align with the celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tickets are available beginning January 16th. For more information on that as well as ways to help donate to the production, visit:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219044®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegardenofvoices.com%2Flots-on-stage?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




