Creative Stage Collective to Present SUMMER SHEBANG in September

Creative Stage Collective will present their Summer Shebang for performances on September 6, 7, and 21, 2025 at various locations all over New York City. This 45-minute Musical Sketch Comedy Revue is packed with parody songs, wacky characters, and big laughs-all created and performed by CSC's multigenerational cast.

Saturday, September 6 at 4pm

Electric Ladybug Garden, 237 W. 111th Street

Saturday, September 7 at 5pm

JCC Harlem, 318 W. 118th Street

*Join us after the show for drinks and light bites next door in the beautiful outdoor space. Refreshments available for purchase.

Sunday, September 21 at 10:30am

Showbox Theater in Battery Park

Sunday, September 21 at 12:30pm

Showbox Theater in Battery Park

Creative Stage Collective brings together youth and professional artists to co-create original kid-inspired theater with a spirit of playfulness and community that envisions a more empathetic world. CSC stands at the unique intersection of professional theater and children's creative development, forging a distinctive space where young imaginations and professional expertise combine to create performances that are both artistically excellent and socially meaningful. Unlike traditional youth theater programs or professional companies that occasionally work with children, CSC's collaborative model places equal value on both professional artistry and childhood imagination, creating a genuinely multigenerational creative community that produces work reflecting the depth, joy, and innovative thinking that emerges when generations create together.