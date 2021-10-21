Colt Coeur to Present Audio Thriller PLEASURE MACHINE



Colt Coeur, in association with creative producer Emma Orme and director Tara Elliott, will present the premiere of Pleasure Machine, a nine-episode audio thriller that collides Sophie Treadwell's 1928 expressionist drama Machinal with adrienne maree brown's Pleasure Activism. This episodic narrative podcast, conceived by director Elliott and writers Diane Exavier, May Treuhaft-Ali, and Phaedra Michelle Scott, tells the story of one artist's attempt to cultivate authentic experiences of pleasure inside the pressures of 'white and woke' capitalism. Pleasure Machine launches on November 2 with three episodes, followed by an additional three on November 13, and concludes on December 11. Each release date is complemented by a live, multi-sensory party that takes inspiration from the themes and characters of the theatrical podcast. Access is $20 and available now at www.coltcoeur.org/pleasure-machine.

When

sound artist

H (voiced by Starr Busby ) receives the offer of a lifetime from

white and woke

tech giant Librate, they are forced to choose between their community of listeners

the allure of financial freedom. From Bed Stuy to Mexico City, over cocktails and Twitter, H battles financial and ethical pressures until they lose themself and their loved ones in one fell swoop. A sonic journey through lust, loss, and a search for forgiveness,

explores the consequences of caring deeply in a system that wants to turn care into a consumable.

Blackself-identified 'andPleasure Machine

Pleasure Machine kicks off on November 2 at 7pm with H's Sound Social, a concert launch party in the garden of Pioneer Works (159 Pioneer St, Brooklyn). The event features a live musical performance from Pleasure Machine's lead actor and composer, Starr Busby, and their band. The experience will also feature a specialty cocktail, bites by local Red Hook restaurant Fort Defiance, pleasure pop-ups, and more. Tickets are $25 and $40, which also includes access to the podcast.

On November 13 at 7pm, guests are invited to Jojo's Dinner Party, an intimate dinner gathering at Project Parlor (742 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn). Join the lead artists of Pleasure Machine for a homemade meal inspired by 17-year-old Jojo's favorite recipes and an inside look at the making of the podcast. This three-course communal meal in the Project Parlor garden will have heat lamps and spirits to keep folx warm. Dinner tickets are $30 and $45 which also includes access to the podcast. Capacity is strictly limited.

The final event celebrating the launch of Pleasure Machine will take place on December 11. It centers on a holiday party hosted by Pleasure Machine's corporate couple-Zina and Kane. Details and pricing will be announced at a later date.

The cast for Pleasure Machine features Starr Busby with Portia, Amara J. Brady, Jasmin Walker, and Adam Harrington. Ensemble roles are voiced by Sagan Chen, Eric Lockley, Susan Ly, Peter McNally, Emma Orme, Max Samuels, Sam West, and Akyiaa Wilson.

Pleasure Machine includes sound by UptownWorks with engineering, editing, design, mixing and scoring by Daniela Hart, Bailey Trierweiler, and Noel Nichols; original music by Starr Busby; associate producing by Al Parker; and key story consultation from Nichole Hill.

Please visit www.coltcoeur.org/pleasure-machine for more information.