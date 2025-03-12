Climate Change Theatre Action Festival Reveals 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Climate Change Theatre Action will return for another season of storytelling and activism. A worldwide festival of short plays about the climate crisis celebrating its 10-year anniversary and final season, CCTA 2025 is slated for September 19 to December 20, 2025.

Since 2015, CCTA has galvanized communities big and small in more than 30 countries, presenting over 500 events and reaching nearly 70,000 people. Co-founder Chantal Bilodeau says of the project: "It's incredibly exciting to bring so many people together around this existential issue. We get to connect with our communities, tell each other stories, and do some good for the world. It has been my privilege to witness all the big and small climate actions that have taken place over the last ten years. I hope this year will be the beautiful culmination this festival deserves before transitioning to a different format."

Ten playwrights have been commissioned to write 5-minute plays inspired by the theme, "The Time Is Now." These new plays will be paired with 40 greatest hits from the last decade to create the 2025 collection of 50 plays. Playwrights hail from Australia, Canada, India, Kenya, New Zealand, Philippines, Uganda, United Kingdom, and United States, and represent five Indigenous Nations. They are:

Hassan Abdurazzak • Elaine Ávila • Klae Bainter • Catherine Banks • Keith Barker • Nicolas Billon • Chantal Bilodeau • Wren Brian • Damon Chua • Paula Cizmar • Hanna Cormick • Isla Cowan • Mindi Dickstein • Sunny Drake • Nathan Ellis • Alister Emerson • Angella Emurwon • Georgina HL Escobar • Angie Farrow • David Finnigan • Jordan Hall • Lewis Hetherington • Jessica Huang • Marcia Johnson • Hiro Kanagawa • Aleya Kassam • Nikhil Katara • Himali Kothari • E.M. Lewis • Andrea Ling • Kevin Loring • Abhishek Majumdar • Yvette Nolan • Tira Palmquist • Katie Pearl • Elyne Quan • Juan C. Sanchez • Madeline Sayet • Corinna Schulenburg • Charly Evon Simpson • Zoe Svendsen • Caridad Svich • Darrah Teitel • Chris Thorpe • Elspeth Tilley • Dylan Van Den Berg • Kirby Vicente • Kevin Matthew Wong • Haeweon Yi • Marcus Youssef with Seth Klein

The festival officially launched on March 1 in New York City with the announcement that CCTA will present readings of all 50 plays at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer. The call for organizers interested in presenting events in their community will be posted on the CCTA website in April 2025. Individuals and organizations should add their name to the mailing list to be notified when the plays become available for perusal.

The Arts & Climate Initiative uses theatre to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action.

The Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts aims to position the arts and culture sector as a driver of sustainable societies by providing tools, research, educational resources, training, and consultation services related to sustainable development.

