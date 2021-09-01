Chickenshed NYC Announces In-Person Programs At 14th Street Y

Inclusive theatre company Chickenshed NYC returns to in-person classes, rehearsals, and performances on September 11 at its' new home, Manhattan's 14th Street Y. Registration is now open for all programs for preschoolers, kids and teens.

New for this season is a full production of an original musical, "'Twas the Night Before," performed by Chickenshed Players, the company's inclusive program for kids, tweens, and teens. The show was first performed at London's renowned Chickenshed Theatre and is being adapted for Chickenshed NYC's audiences.

Artistic Director Cyndi Steele-Harrod said, "we are so excited to finally be back in the room. Since the onset of COVID we have been finding the best ways to involve kids in theatre, using online platforms. Our teaching artists have learned some special techniques for theatre, and they couldn't be more thrilled to be back in direct contact with the kids to combine the two worlds to create and produce our new show."

As an adjunct to the Players classes and performances, teens also have the opportunity to participate in a unique global project.

"We have created a new international program for teenagers with our London and Helsinki counterparts that will utilize the latest online and telepresence technology," said Chickenshed NYC President Elaine Finkletaub. "We have created a project for kids to share their cultures and perspectives on a range of theatrical themes that will empower them to be part of a more inclusive world - a world we call a 'global neighborhood.'"

Also being offered this fall is Adventures from The Shed, immersive and inclusive performances for preschoolers. Adventures Teaching Artists use puppetry, music, movement, and storytelling to include everyone in the show.

Harrod said, "Our longtime Tales from The Shed fans will love this new, in-person version on Saturday mornings. Our favorite cast members, including Lion Down and The Thing that Goes Blurgh, will return, along with some new puppet friends.

Chickenshed NYC's no-audition approach to creating original work through storytelling, song and movement is like nothing else in NYC. "Our process focuses on empowering each individual to share their individual creativity and strengths," said Harrod. "In doing so we cultivate and evolve a theatrical community borne from different backgrounds, abilities, and talents" she added.

Registration and details of all Chickenshed NYC programs can be found on the Chickenshed NYC website: https://www.chickenshednyc.org/artistic-programs/.

Chickenshed NYC is committed to including young people of all abilities and backgrounds. Payment plans, reduced fees and fee waivers are available. For more information, contact Ali@chickenshednyc.org.