Cast Set for THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company will open its SHAKESPEARE SUMMER TOUR with a new production of the Comedy of Errors directed by Michael Hagins; Adam Sherwin, stage manager, coming to a park or performance space near you!

SCHEDULES THUS FAR: Riverside Church July 17 @ 7 pm RESERVE A SEAT

St. Francis Cabrini Shrine July 19 and 20 @ 4 pm RESERVE A SEAT

Summit Rock in Central Park July 26 and August 2 -- BOTH @ 2 PM RESERVE A SEAT

Pat's Lawn in Inwood Hill Park July 27 @ 2 pm RESERVE A SEAT

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE. Shakespeare's Hilariously Haywire "Comedy of Errors," a frolicsome farce so fantastically foolish, it's practically a recipe for roaring laughter! "The Comedy of Errors," a play where mistaken identities run riot features the following cast: Vic Gitre, Charlie Keegan James, Emily Glaser,

Jennifer Kim, Melissa Meli, Erica Gerold, Katie Freimann, Lila Ashley Meyers, Kasey Cznowski, Hayley Berketa, and Molly Feisher

Imagine, if you will, a bustling ancient Ephesus, where not one, but TWO sets of identical twins are about to stumble headlong into a hilarious hullabaloo! We're talking Antipholus of Syracuse and his ever-so-loyal (and equally confused) servant, Dromio of Syracuse, who unwittingly wander into the very city inhabited by their spitting images, Antipholus of Ephesus and his own bewildered Dromio!

This uproarious rendition, brought to life by the visionary direction of Michael Hagins who is a celebrated Shakespearean artist in NYC with productions of Macbeth, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Twelfth Night or What You Will, Titus Andronicus, King Lear, Othello, Julius Caesar, Pericles, King John, King Henry IV, Part 1, King Henry IV, Part 2, King Henry V, King Henry VI, Part 1, King Henry VI, Part 3, King Richard III, The Winter's Tale, As You Like It, The Taming of the Shrew, The Comedy of Errors, The Tempest, The Merchant of Venice,Timon of Athens, All's Well That Ends Well, Troilus and Cressida, Love's Labour's Lost, Henry VIII, Two Noble Kinsman, CardenioDouble Falsehood, Edward III, Merry Wives of Windsor, Cymbeline, Richard II, Antony & Cleopatra, Coriolanus, Much Ado About Nothing, King Henry VI, part 2 and part 3, and Measure for Measure.

Comments