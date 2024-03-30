Cast Revealed for DAUGHTERS OF ANATOLIA at The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for Daughters of Anatolia, a new play that will have its premiere at The Tank, a home for emerging artists. Ayse Eldek*,Ezgi Cohen, Feryal Kilisli, Mine Ozyavuz, Duygu Erdogan Monson, Nazli Benan Ozkaya will take the stage on April 20 2024 at 3pm and April 21 2024 at 7pm.

Daughters of Anatolia , an original play, is a story of women who made the decision to fight alongside men for their freedom and live in a free country.

Brave women of Anatolia fought fiercely for their freedom against formidable enemy forces, demonstrating unparalleled courage and resilience in the face of adversity. Amidst the chaos of battle, their determination knew no bounds. Some marched into battle with their babies securely strapped to their backs, unwilling to let motherhood hinder their resolve to defend their homeland. Others, with steely determination, loaded ammunition onto oxen-driven tumbrels, ready to face the challenges ahead with unwavering determination. Their stories resonate with the echoes of their unwavering spirit and unwavering commitment to liberty. They stood as beacons of inspiration, defying societal norms and expectations to take up arms alongside their fellow countrymen. These courageous women became symbols of resistance, their bravery immortalized in the annals of history. Through their sacrifices and unwavering determination, they exemplified the true essence of heroism, inspiring future generations to stand firm in the face of adversity and fight for what they hold dear. Their legacy endures as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Anatolian women and their unwavering commitment to freedom.

The team includes, Lead Producer /Actress / Writer Ayse Eldek, Director Jessica Brater, Writers Duygu Erdogan Monson, Ayşe Alagöz, Writer / Actress Ezgi Cohen, Writer / Actress Nazli Benan Ozkaya, stage manager Grace Alberti, costume manager Alara Alarcin, production assistants Nurullah Kalkan, Anissa Naji.