Cast Announced For SOLEDAD at TNC

"Soledad" premieres at Theatre for the New City, August 28 - September 7 at 155 1st Ave., New York City. https://theaterforthenewcity.net/

Preview: Sunday, August 28

Opening: August 30

Run: August 31 - September 7

Patricia Floyd directs a cast including Jrome Andre, Anthony Goss, Sebastian Ruiz, and Juson Williams in J. E Robinson's emotionally charged African American drama amid the backdrop of Death Row in Angola State Prison, Louisiana, on the eve of Easter in 1934.

"It pleases me very much that Patricia Floyd has assembled such a talented cast," says playwright J.E. Robinson about the high-powered quartet assembled. Specializing in brief works with an historical base, celebrated playwright J.E. Robinson offers up an expressionistic tale evolving just before Holy Week.

Brother and Queenie wait in the colored chapel at Angola State Prison, Louisiana, for a Maundy Thursday foot washing, their last before their death sentences. Queenie gets into an altercation with another prisoner and is killed. In the second act, Queenie finds himself dining in the kitchen in Heaven with David, the New Orleans police officer who had Queenie sent to prison.

Theater for the New City will present this thought-provoking work as part of the theatre's Dream-Up Festival. Lawrence Floyd will stage manage.