Cast Announced For Arnie Roman's SURVIVING THE ROSENTHALS

SURVIVING THE ROSENTHALS introduces us to songwriter Sammy, who enters therapy to heal himself and break free of the childhood shackles, brought on by his overbearing father, that still stifle him as an adult. The musical takes a surreal twist as Sammy meets - Sammy! Adult Sam meets 10-year-old Sammy in a battle to save himself. Surviving the Rosenthals provides real-world hope and outcomes ... and does it in 90 minutes ... set to music!

Directed by Andrea Andresakis with Jackson Walker as assistant director, the production's musical director is Kevin David Thomas. The cast includes Jacob Alexander Simon, Jess Kantorowitz, Molly Samson, Leason Beth Almquist, John Weigand, Peter Sullivan, Marissa LaRuffa, Sam I Nackman, and Kaian Lilien (casting by Robin Carus Casting)

Emily Hardy & Adam Samtur stage manage; set is designed by Kis Knekt; lighting director is Will Elphingstone; with Russ DeSalvo, pre-recording producer.

Songwriter Arnie Roman sports an impressive list of music industry icons that have recorded his songs: Billy Porter, Al Green, Celine Dion, and Cher to name a few. His songs have been on albums that have sold more than eighty million records and CDs world-wide, and boasted top-ten singles on Billboard's Pop, Country, R&B, and Dance charts. Now his new musical, Surviving the Rosenthals, premieres at downtown's cutting-edge venue, Teatro Latea this May.

The show is premiering at Teatro Latea, 107 Suffolk St, New York City

Three Performances Only:

Tuesday, May 3 @ 9 PM;

Wednesday, May 4 @ 6:30 PM;

Saturday, May 7 @ 4:30 PM.

