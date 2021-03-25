Carl Cofield Announced As Incoming Chair Of The Graduate Acting Program At NYU Tisch School Of The Arts

The Graduate Acting Program at NYU Tisch School of the Arts today announced that Carl Cofield will be leading the department as Chair and faculty member starting in September 2021. Carl has been an esteemed actor and director in New York and regional circles for over two decades; his love for the actor's art will be a beacon for the next generation. NYU Tisch welcomes Carl to the community and looks forward to being under his leadership in fall 2021.

Carl Cofield was appointed Associate Artistic Director of the Off-Broadway award-winning Classical Theatre of Harlem in 2018. During his tenure at the Classical Theatre of Harlem, he directed The Bacchae (New York Times Critic's Pick), Antigone, Macbeth, The Tempest and Dutchman.

Cofield directed the award-winning world premiere of Kemp Power's One Night in Miami for Rogue Machine Theater in Los Angeles, Miami New Drama and Denver Center. Other regional credits include A Raisin in the Sun and Afro-futuristic Twelfth Night at Yale Rep, Henry IV at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Disgraced at Denver Center, The Mountaintop at Cleveland Play House, August Wilson's Radio Golf at Everyman Theatre and many others. For the McCarter Theatre, he collaborated with seven playwrights: Nathan Alan Davis, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Dipika Guha, Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Emily Mann, and Regina Taylor, and directed The Princeton and Slavery Plays.

Honors include an N.A.A.C.P theater award, L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award, and many AUDELCO nominations. As an actor, his work has been seen at The Manhattan Theater Club (Ruined), Berkeley Rep, Alliance, Arena Stage, The Shakespeare Theatre, Intiman, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, Milwaukee Rep, Alabama Shakespeare, The McCarter, The Acting Company, Studio Theatre and many others. He was in the founding class of The New World School of the Arts in Miami, Florida and holds a B.F.A in theatre performance from the University of Miami. He also holds an MFA in Directing from Columbia University and has taught at Columbia, NYU, and the New School.

Over fifty years, Grad Acting has consistently defined and refined a unique training program, one which the industry has recognized as being on the highest level. Alumni include Billy Crudup, Corey Stoll, Deb Messing, Rainn Wilson, Michael C. Hall, Mahershala Ali, Sterling K. Brown, and many more.