CRY WOLF Announced At The New York Summerfest

CRY WOLF, a new play, follows the story of Connor and Gwen Burns as they return home from their tour in Iraq. As they attempt to return to civilian life, neither can find a way to process their trauma without hurting the other. The lasting damage and the joys of being home mix together until they are unsure if they're actually helping each other or just lashing out to relieve their personal pain. When are they actually there for each other? Are they crying wolf? Will they make it through?

CRY WOLF looks at the trials veterans face when they come home, the unfair placement of women as healers to broken men, and the fight we all have with inner demons in our personal wars. Directed by Juliana Bearse, the show runs 80 minutes and features Connor Bond and Arlene Bozich.

The play, written by Bozich, was researched and edited with the help of Maggie Brennan, a doctoral student of Veteran Psychology based in Kansas City, MO. Brennan hopes the piece will create more conversation around the current veteran mental health crisis and increase civilian engagement. ""I think, overall, we could do more in civilian society to provide opportunities for veterans to actually be civilians," says Brennan. "Because in some ways, we kind of trap them as that one label. And it's a significant label! Veteran is a significant label. But, to some extent, when you put a person in a box...a box that may contain the worst experiences of their life...it makes it harder to move past that."

The play will run July 1st, 2nd, and 6th as part of the NY Summerfest. Tickets can be purchased here.

To keep up with the creative team, see Behind the Scenes videos, or to donate to the project, click here.





