CONGRATS TO ME NYC Premiere to Have Limited Run at The Tank This Month

Congrats to Me is an unhinged solo show, that is equal parts cabaret act, standup set, and first date.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Congrats to Me, will be running at The Tank October 26 at 8:30 PM; October 27 at 9:30 PM; October 29 at 7:00 PM; October 30 at 9:30 PM. Tickets are $20.

Tickets are now on sale for the New York premiere of the one woman show Congrats to Me, written by and starring Lulu Fairclough-Stewart. The show is coming to NYC after finishing a run in the HollyWood Fringe Festival this past June. For additional information and tickets visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204298®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthetanknyc.org%2Fcalendar-1%2Fcongratstome?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Congrats to Me is an unhinged solo show, that is equal parts cabaret act, standup set, and first date, in which a straight-cis-upper-middle-class-white woman tries to figure out why America and men don't love her back. Desperate to be the "ideal woman," find love and get fuuuuuucked - she keeps stumbling over white feminist rhetoric on her way to falling victim to the patriarchy. This one woman extravaganza invites the audience to laugh at how seriously we take ourselves and the harmful gender narratives that are ingrained in us by American media, politics, and our mothers.

Lulu Fairclough-Stewart has previously performed at the Tank in "The Great Hunger" by Kallan Dana and the reading series "Syrup and Candy Plays."

Zoe Lesser, co-founder of Santa Fe based immersive company, The Exodus Ensemble, is directing.

CONTENT WARNING: Descriptions of sex and genitalia, Gun Violence, Body Shaming, Mentions of Overdosing & Suicide.





