COCKROACHES & COLOGNE Now Available to Stream
Cockroaches & Cologne is about a couple who meet for a hook up at a Manhattan hotel, only to find out much more about each other than they ever imagined.
StreamingMusicals.com has announced the virtual world premiere of Cockroaches & Cologne, a new 14-minute musical short film from the critically acclaimed writing team behind Marry Harry (staged Off-Broadway at the York Theatre Company in 2017 and filmed and released in 2020 by StreamingMusicals.com). The film is available for free starting today, Wednesday, March 10 on the StreamingMusicals.com site and Streaming Musicals' YouTube page.
The writing team of Jennifer Manocherian (Book) and life partners/collaborators Dan Martin (Music) & Michael Biello (Lyrics) reunited for Cockroaches & Cologne, a comic diversion created during the early months of COVID. The quirky romantic musical comedy is about a couple who meet for a hook up at a Manhattan hotel, only to find out much more about each other than they ever imagined.
Except for one day of filming, the entire process was completed virtually. Costumes and hair were coordinated over zoom with the cast, the husband-and-wife team of Trey Compton (Ben) and Lara Hayhurst (Remy), who have been quarantined together. All SAG COVID-19 safety guidelines were observed. Martin's orchestrations for a four-piece band were recorded remotely.
The film, directed by Tyler Milliron (Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist), also features art design by Zach Wilson, sound design by Will Melones and music direction by Eric Svejcar. The band includes Svejcar (keyboards), Peter Sachon (cello), Jeremy Clayton (reeds) and Robin Burdulis (percussion). Casting is by Bob Cline.
BIOGRAPHIES
Trey Compton (Ben) is thrilled to be acting again alongside his wife. He is a New York based director, choreographer and fight director. As a director, regional credits at The Fulton, Riverside, Engeman, among others. As an assistant or associate director, Off-Broadway credits include Yank! (York Theatre Company) and White's Lies (New World Stages). Also, multiple credits regionally at Seattle 5th Avenue, Goodspeed, The Ogunquit Playhouse and others. Selected acting credits: Passion: Live at Lincoln Center, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Like You Like It, Little Shop of Horrors, Stones in his Pockets and the one-man comedy Fully Committed. Treycompton.com
Lara Hayhurst (Remy) is so excited to be working with this amazing team and exploring musical theater in a thrilling new tech-savvy way! Broadway: Lady Day... starring Audra McDonald, Off-Broadway: Do Re Mi. National Tour: Bye Bye Birdie. Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, Casa Mañana, Flat Rock, Sacramento Music Circus, Pittsburgh Public, Maine State, Fulton, Engeman, Paramount (Chicago). BFA Pace University. A million thank you's to Tom, Stacia, Tyler and Trey - what a joy to fall in love with you all over again as a human and an artist. Much more at larahayhurst.com, @larahayhurst and YouTube: "Trey and Lara Try"
Michael Biello (Lyricist) & Dan Martin (Composer) are life-partners, creative collaborators and LGBTQ cultural activists. Their 40+ year body of work includes Performance Art, Musical Theatre, Songwriting, Recordings, Film and Visual Art. Biello & Martin's musical Marry Harry premiered Off-Broadway in 2017 and a soundstage musical film version was released in 2020. Additional musicals include In My Body (2016), The Cousins Grimm (2009) and Breathe (1997). Their evolving online memoir, Michael & Dan's Amazing Queer Songbook, weaves together short musical films, words and images to tell their unique story of collaboration & love. Biello & Martin are longtime members of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop and the Dramatists Guild. https://biellomartin.com/musical-theater/
Jennifer R. Manocherian (Book) wrote the book of the musical Marry Harry with collaborators Dan Martin and Michael Biello, streaming online at streamingmusicals.com and Amazon Prime Video. She has written numerous screenplays, including the film Family Blues, co-written with her son John Manocherian. She teaches introductory screenwriting and has been a theatre producer for over thirty years. She is a proud member of the board of New York Stage & Film and The Peace Studio.
Tyler Milliron (Director of Photography and Editor) is a Creative Director based out of New York City. He merges extensive experience in Film, Theatre, Painting, Glass Art and Music with focused, streamlined business acumen to create artful solutions in today's media market.
Zach Wilson (Production Art Design) is a designer specializing in theatrical projections. He grew up in Northern California and has worked on a wide variety of productions. A lover of all and a practitioner of many aspects of the arts, Zach has worn countless hats throughout his career so far as a projection, scenic and graphic designer, as well as a performer, technician, and editor (to name a few). Although versed in a wide gamut of design styles, Zach often has a way of bringing a sense of whimsy into his work and has been known to whisk an audience off into the story. Zach has a great appreciation for all art forms, but musical theatre certainly has his heart. www.zachwilson.info
Streaming Musicals is made up of a group of artists who want to make it easier for you to watch musicals and plays. We create content to capture the magic of theatre on film and bring it directly to all of your devices. We focus on storytelling, character and music and we do it because we love theatre and want to share it with the world. By watching on Streaming Musicals, you are actually supporting the artists who are creating the shows you're watching with our profit-sharing model.