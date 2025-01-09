CINDERELLA SAMBA to be Presented by City Parks Foundation Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Parks Foundation Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in partnership with New York City Parks has revealed that the original family-friendly production of Cinderella Samba will return to Central Park for the first time since 2007. This refreshed, contemporary twist on the classic “Cinderella” fairy tale will open at the Cottage on February 4, 2025, with tickets on sale now.

Cinderella Samba takes place in the lush landscape of Brazil. Thanks to her fairy godmother, Cinderella attends Rio de Janeiro's biggest Carnaval gala and dances with Prince Paulo. The lively production features an original commissioned musical soundtrack that brings samba center-stage. This production also features a festive Carnival float, stunning sets, and one-of-a-kind marionettes donning vibrant celebration costumes. The Marionettes are created and operated by the expert puppeteers of the historic Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre.

"We are excited to bring this refreshed production of Cinderella Samba to the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre after a successful run on our CityParks Puppetmobile last summer," said Bruce Cannon, Artistic Director of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. "The show blends the timeless tale of Cinderella with the rhythms of samba, and impressive visuals and sets for a wonderful family experience. We can't wait to see the joy it brings to our audiences in Central Park!"

Performances will occur Tuesday through Friday at 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM, and Saturday and Sunday at 11 AM and 1PM.

