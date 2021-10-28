CHASING JACK Moves To Actors Temple Theatre Next Week

When John S. Anastasi's CHASING JACK was invited to join the 131 productions participating in the 2019 New York Summerfest it was honored with both The Best of Festival Award and The Best Play Award.

The play was then added to the 2020 schedule of Florida's Willow Theatre when it was abruptly shut down, along with every other theatrical production in Boca Raton, on the afternoon of its Opening Night (Thursday, March 12) due to COVID-19.

After making its anticipated Off-Broadway Premiere on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Jerry Orbach Theater in Times Square, CHASING JACK has now moved to the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street - between 8th and 9th Avenues.)

The first performance at the Actors Temple Theatre is Saturday, November 6th at 5:00pm.

Produced by Rachel Stange, directed by Peter J. Loewy and featuring Emanuele Secci as Dr. Jack Chase, the play is not so much a courtroom drama as it is a courtroom bombshell.

CHASING JACK is a high-stakes, tightrope-walking, rollercoaster of a play. Of the 47 shows opening in New York in the next three months? This is the one to see. Guaranteed, it will move you to the edge of your seat and leave you there until the curtain. It's the story of the suave Dr. Jack Chase. A world-famous-Harvard-educated heart surgeon whose very serious gambling addiction has landed him in a very serious Manhattan courtroom where the blue-collar family of Michael James claims that he is directly responsible for the death of their Michael. This is Jack Chase's last-chance malpractice lawsuit. He needs to win this case. Every segment of his life depends on the win. The audience watches his nail-biting trial in real time. VERY. REAL. HOLD YOUR BREATH. TIME. Addiction is ruthless. But it makes for riveting theatre. And isn't that why we've all come back to the Broadway neighborhood? RIVITING THEATRE.

Tickets: https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Chasing-Jack/Overview