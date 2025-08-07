Brooklyn College's 'Bring A Weasel and A Pint Of Your Own Blood' Fest Comes To Life World

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 17th annual Bring A Weasel and A Pint of Your Own Blood Festival will take place this year at the recently reopened Life World on September 4th - September 7th, 2025. The festival is written and presented by the Brooklyn College MFA Playwriting program's 2025 graduates:

Kurt Chiang

Ann Marie Dorr

Claire Greising

Andrew Hardigg

The "Bring A Weasel and Pint of Your Own Blood" Festival was founded in 2006 by Mac Wellman and a group of alumni MFA playwrights from Brooklyn College including Erin Courtney, Kate E. Ryan, and Karinne Keithley Syers, with a mission to foster narrative experimentation and risk. Upon receiving a prompt from the department heads, the MFA playwrights have less than one year to develop and fully produce a new work. Self-funded and scrappy, the festival represents the ethos of Brooklyn College's program-a commitment to ever-original, continuous innovation in theater. Brooklyn College MFA playwriting alumni include Annie Baker, Tina Satter, Sarah DeLappe, Marissa Joyce Stamps, Sibyl Kempson, Dennis A. Allen II, Haruna Lee, Thomas Bradshaw, Morgan Gould, Young Jean Lee, Leah Nananko Winkler, and Clare Barron.

This year's festival will be a theatrical work of SCIENCE FICTION, with the genre serving as the basis for the festival prompt, suggested by Dennis A. Allen II, the cohort's program co-head along with Sibyl Kempson. The playwrights drafted individual sci-fi plays- Your Tears Run the World by Ann Marie Dorr, TERRAPAX by Andrew Hardigg, The Last Dive Bar in North America by Claire Greising, and Strawberry by Kurt Chiang. These works have been woven together into a single program titled The Booming Voice of No One: A Mutant Anthology of Plays on Science Fiction from Brooklyn College. Hanna Yurfest will direct the show alongside additional technical and artistic collaborators from Brooklyn College and the wider NYC theater community.

Tickets for Weasel Festival are available on a sliding scale (from $20 - $50 plus fees) and can be reserved online or purchased at the door prior to each show. Life World is located at 563 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237.