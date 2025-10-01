Bright White Light To Perform Second Run At Days Of The Dead Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After winning an Extension Award at the 2025 NYC Fringe, Bright White Light, written and directed by Simon Godfrey Rodriguez, will be making its second run as part of the Days of the Dead Festival Festival with FRIGID New York at Under St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on October 25 at 8:00 pm and October 27 at 7:00 pm.

Bright White Light is an earnest exploration of life and its most important moment: death. Centered around a conversation between an amicable Grim Reaper and a fiery Ornithologist, the play dares to ask, "Is rage the only response to the dying of the light?"

The cast will feature Mackenzie Shaw in the role of Person and Isabella Filosa in the role of Friend. The creative team includes Phoebe Goldenberg as Music Director, Karisma Hishikawa as Costume Director, Gemma Fahy as Stage Manager, Emilia Bunich as Choreographer, and Joe Flynn as Lighting Designer. Photo credits for Original Run - Julia Corbett

Simon Godfrey Rodriguez (Playwright/Director), Dramatist's Guild, is a New York-based writer, poet, theater maker, and cybersecurity practitioner. They pride themselves on creating sentimental art that creates an environment of shared emotionality and vulnerability. They can be found on a poetry stage wearing a headband or in a darkened room typing away at a laptop.