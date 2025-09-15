Brian Morabito and Mick Szal Join September's Cast Of THEATRE: The Improvised Play at UCB.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After touring Los Angeles & Chicago this summer, THEATRE: The Improvised Play returns to the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City for their 9th installment of the show. Their September show will feature special guests, Brian Morabito (Dropout, ASSSSKETCH) & Mick Szal (And Scene, The Resident)! This month's rotating cast of performers includes Sebastian Martinez (The Last O.G, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Murphy Baker (Maude Night), Jack Dominick (Maude Night), Katherine Taylor (The Trojans, Lloyd Night), Ray Cordova (Netflix's The Astronomy Club), and Makena Reynolds (Emily Dickinson: The Musical)!

At THEATRE, audiences witness the children of Meisner, Adler, Strasberg, Atlantic, and any expensive acting/conservatory coming together for one night to give the performance of a lifetime. Together, they will improvise a full-length play that will surely showcase their ability to be dramatic... all based on an audience's suggestion of the title of the play. THEATRE: The Improvised Play plays monthly at UCBNY & was featured in the 2025 iO Festival in Chicago! Past special guests have included Anna Garcia (Fly Me To The Moon, Dropout.TV), Chloe Troast (SNL), Ceara O'Sullivan (SNL), Jimmy Fowlie (SNL), and Jacklyn Uweh (Smosh, Second City MainStage)!

Catch their next show on September 23rd at 9:30pm at UCB-NY (14th Street). Tickets are available now for $10 and will go up to $15 on the day-of.