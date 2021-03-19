Braata Productions Set To Release GOD'S WAY

New York-based Caribbean performing arts company, Braata Productions, has announced the upcoming release of God's Way, an award-winning inspirational drama written by Dahlia Harris.

Braata Productions is reiterating their commitment to promoting Caribbean theatre while supporting Caribbean and Caribbean-American creatives by giving them a platform to showcase their work and talents with the upcoming release of God's Way. The inspirational play was written by Dahlia Harris and the work has caught the attention of several stakeholders in the industry, receiving accolades as well as awards since it was first premiered almost a decade ago.

"Braata is pleased to be presented with this award-winning drama by Ms. Harris. The production highlights one woman's test of faith and the challenges she must face in order to overcome, and no year has been more about tests of faith and overcoming challenges than 2020, so we thought it a fitting production for our 2021 season." - Braata Productions.

God's Way tells the story of a crime lord married to a sanctimonious Christian, Valerie, who is held in high esteem as the ever righteous sister, who has found favor and earned material wealth due to her strong faith, consequently causing others to be in constant retrospect of themselves.

The captivating story unravels a series of events in the lives of characters who are sure to be relatable to audiences. Whether you are a person of faith or non-religious there's something for everyone in God's Way. Directed by Keenan N. Charles, the project features the talents of Marsha-Ann Hay, Tony-Ann Nelson, Shuga Henry, and Jerry Benzwick. The production is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts. Additional support, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council specifically NYC Council Members Rory Lanceman & I. Daneek Miller.

God's Way as presented by Braata Productions will be launched on April 1, 2021, and streamed on the company's YouTube and Facebook pages for a limited engagement.

For more information about God's Way and productions from Braata Productions, please visit - www.braataproductions.org.