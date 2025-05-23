Basement Theatrics To Host THE INTERNATIONAL ROUNDTABLE: A Stage For Expression, A Space For Conversation

The event will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the HB Playwrights Theatre.
Basement Theatrics invites audiences to The International Roundtable, a special afternoon of performance and open conversation centering international student artists and their allies. The event will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the HB Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank Street, New York, NY.
This free public event features two short staged readings: an excerpt from Lysistrata by Aristophanes and a scene from Bhai bhai bhai by Veer Arya.
Both pieces will be performed by a dynamic cast of predominantly international student performers, exploring themes of agency, gender, community, and identity across time and culture.
Featuring performances by Guillermo Arias, Veer Arya, Coretta Bradley, Stefan Diethelm, Vish Ishaan, Natasha Jain, JYAN (Janelle Jung), Isha Lal, Juan José Mojica, Elenore Nebot, Mai Ozeki, Maria Politano, Sidaarth Ramabhothla, Hana Roh, Scott Rogers, and Sean Simmons.
Following the readings, Basement Theatrics will host an open roundtable discussion inviting international students, artists, and audience members to raise questions, share insights, and explore the challenges and opportunities of pursuing education and artistic work in today's political and cultural climate. This informal conversation aims to foster connection, shared understanding, and mutual support across communities.
Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: HB Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank Street, New York, NY
Tickets: Free and open to the public
Reserve tickets: Eventbrite Link
